BGMEA seeks more collaboration with Netherlands to enhance RMG industry’s competitiveness

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought further collaboration with the Netherlands to enhance the competitiveness of Bangladesh's ready-made garments (RMG) industry.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call when the Netherlands Enterprise Agency Director (International Development) André van Ommeren paid him a visit at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Tuesday (7 February), reads a press release.

Charge D'Affaires at the Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh Thijs Woudstra, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin and Managing Director of Standard Group Engineer Mosharraf Hossain were also present at the meeting.

They had discussions about various issues of the RMG industry, particularly how the Netherlands could collaborate with the sector to support its pursuance of growth in a more sustainable manner.

They also discussed the progress of the ongoing programme being implemented by BGMEA in the RMG sector including how participating garment factories under the Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT) program have reduced their water footprint. PaCT is financially supported by the Netherlands government.

In the meeting, they expressed interest in stepping up collaboration to make the industry more sustainable and competitive with innovation and technology.