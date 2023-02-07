BGMEA seeks more collaboration with Netherlands to enhance RMG industry’s competitiveness

Corporates

Press Release
07 February, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

BGMEA seeks more collaboration with Netherlands to enhance RMG industry’s competitiveness

Press Release
07 February, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
BGMEA seeks more collaboration with Netherlands to enhance RMG industry’s competitiveness

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought further collaboration with the Netherlands to enhance the competitiveness of Bangladesh's ready-made garments (RMG) industry. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call when the Netherlands Enterprise Agency Director (International Development) André van Ommeren paid him a visit at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Tuesday (7 February), reads a press release.

Charge D'Affaires at the Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh Thijs Woudstra, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin and Managing Director of Standard Group Engineer Mosharraf Hossain were also present at the meeting. 

They had discussions about various issues of the RMG industry, particularly how the Netherlands could collaborate with the sector to support its pursuance of growth in a more sustainable manner. 

They also discussed the progress of the ongoing programme being implemented by BGMEA in the RMG sector including how participating garment factories under the Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT) program have reduced their water footprint. PaCT is financially supported by the Netherlands government.

In the meeting, they expressed interest in stepping up collaboration to make the industry more sustainable and competitive with innovation and technology.

BGMEA / Netherlands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

2h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

13h | Habitat
Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

12h | Habitat
Each Reverse Osmosi plant can produce approximately 8,000 litres of drinking water a day for around 250 families. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

A drop in the ocean of persistent water crisis

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

11h | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

11h | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

11h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case