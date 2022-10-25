BGMEA, IFC discuss ways to accelerate environmental sustainability in RMG

A BGMEA delegation led by its President Faruque Hassan met Jiyeon Janice Ryu, resident representative of the International Finance Corporation in Korea, on Tuesday

BGMEA, IFC discuss ways to accelerate environmental sustainability in RMG

A delegation of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), led by its President Faruque Hassan, met on Tuesday, Jiyeon Janice Ryu, resident representative of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Korea, and discussed issues related to the apparel and textile industry and its challenges, and ways to accelerate environmental sustainability.

The BGMEA team included Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Director Asif Ashraf, DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar, and Hams Group Managing Director, Engr Md Shafiqur Rahman. Nuzhat Anwar, senior country officer, IFC Dhaka, and Nishat Chowdhury, programme manager of IFC's "Partnership for Cleaner Textile: PaCT" programme were also present, reads a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan informed the IFC of the progress made by Bangladesh's apparel industry in the area of environmental sustainability, including remarkable results in reducing water consumption in the clothing sector of Bangladesh through the PaCT programme, supported by the IFC.

The "Partnership for Cleaner Textile: PaCT" programme has been supporting participating factories in reducing their carbon and water footprint.

The RMG industry of Bangladesh is strongly focusing on enhancing business capabilities while attaching importance to sustainability, said Faruque Hassan, adding that IFC has already funded several studies for the RMG sector to explore its opportunities and ways to realise them.

One of the studies aims is to identify the potential scope of non-cotton textiles and apparel for Bangladesh in the global apparel market and to formulate a strategy to develop the country's overall competitiveness and strength in the area.

He requested the IFC Representative in Korea to exchange knowledge and expertise in the area of sustainability from a Korean perspective. 

Faruque Hassan invited the IFC team in Korea to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organised by BGMEA from 12-18 November in Dhaka to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry by showcasing its strengths and encouraging stories internationally.
 

