Berger awards students from DU fine arts faculty for exceptional performance

Leading paint solutions brand Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has recently held the award programme "Berger Award for Students of Fine Art, University of Dhaka," on recently.

Aimed to honour the students with the highest CGPAs in Honor's programme, the Berger Award programme began following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed with the Faculty of Fine Art (FFA), DU on 31 December 2017, reads a press release.

The primary focus of the event was to financially assist the most talented students of the FFA in continuing their studies till the final stage of their academic pursuit. In addition, the program was also targeted toward honoring the academic excellence of the students of FFA and encouraging young artists to pursue their studies with keen interest.

The chief guests of the event were Professor Muhammad Samad, pro-vice chancellor (Admin), University of Dhaka, and Professor Nisar Hossain, dean of FFA, University of Dhaka. Meanwhile, on behalf of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Rupali Chowdhury, managing director; Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; AKM Sadeque Nawaj, chief business officer; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer; and AMM Fazlur Rashid, head, Chanel Engagement, were present at the event.

The student, who has obtained the best result (i.e., highest CGPA) in the Honor's programme, received the award based on merit. One student each from the eight departments of the Faculty of Fine Art, DU, received the award. This year, the awardees of the BFA Honors 2020 Batch are Tulsi Rani Das, Department of Drawing & Painting; MD. Ibrahim Hossain, Department of Graphic Design; Kamrun Naher Mim, Department of Printmaking; Maria Mim, Department of Oriental Art; Halima Akter, Department of Ceramics; Gobinda Pal, Department of Sculpture; Suhana Sehab Ema, Department of Crafts; and Jahidul Islam, Department of History of Art.

In addition to the merit-based awards, there was another award based on the practical assignments of the best students of seven disciplines (excluding History of Arts)- Berger Student of the Year Award. To select the recipient of the "Berger Student of the Year Award," an exhibition was arranged based on the practical artworks done by the students with the highest CGPA of the Honor's programme in their respective disciplines. A jury board was formed comprising three members and led by the Dean of the Faculty of Fine Art.