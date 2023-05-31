Berger extends contract with Rupali Chowdhury, appoints new COO

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), the market leader in the paints industry, has extended its contract with Rupali Chowdhury as the managing director for three more years owing to her exceptional and unwavering commitment to the company's success.

The recommendation was made by the esteemed members of the board of directors, reads a press release.

Additionally, the company has also appointed Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury as the new chief operating officer (COO).

From an executive to the first female managing director of a leading multinational company in Bangladesh in 2008, Rupali Chowdhury rose with unbending resolve and became an inspiration for many.

She significantly contributed to BPBL and the entire industry with her illustrious accomplishments since 2008. She was recently featured in TIME magazine.

Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury has been appointed as the new COO. He was previously the senior general manager of Sales & Marketing at Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) for eight years.