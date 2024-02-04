BAT Bangladesh secures 'Top Employer' award for fifth time

BAT Bangladesh secures 'Top Employer' award for fifth time

Press Release
04 February, 2024, 04:35 pm
04 February, 2024
BAT Bangladesh secures &#039;Top Employer&#039; award for fifth time

BAT Bangladesh has become the first company in Bangladesh to receive certification from the Top Employers Institute based on excellence in people practice for the fifth time. 

The company won the award for both the Asia Pacific and global categories in 2024 for best practices in talent attraction, development, well-being, and engagement, reads a press release.

Top Employers Institute is an international body that has assessed more than 2,300 organizations in 121 regions since its inception in 1991; headquartered in Amsterdam, the institute confirmed the certification for BAT Bangladesh on January 18th this year. It has evaluated BAT Bangladesh's career and growth opportunities, robust business and people strategy, simplification, employer branding and team members' well-being and benefits. 

BAT Bangladesh's Head of Talent, Culture & Inclusion Saad Jashim said, "This recognition exhibits that we have been on the right track of developing our next generation leaders and driving high performance by valuing their strengths. We've always tried to develop a diverse culture, ensure employees' well-being, and created a space where our employees can excel. We also have been sponsoring employee led initiatives in the past year which helped us become top employer for the 5th time" expressing fulfillment at securing the certification. 

BAT Bangladesh is committed to enabling individuals to leverage their unique abilities, inspiring them to advance within the Company, and placing people and their development above everything else. A few of its noteworthy HR initiatives are seen in its digitalised and streamlined work processes, which facilitate employees' onboarding and talent acquisition. It also prioritizes giving access to online learning resources and various training programs to guarantee that its staff members always learn new things. Furthermore, BAT Bangladesh promotes diversity and inclusion as a standing priority, with an increasing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance practices for a better tomorrow.

