Afzal Hossain made BAT Bangladesh company secretary

Corporates

Press Release
07 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BAT Bangladesh has recently appointed Syed Afzal Hossain the Company Secretary and Senior Legal Counsel.

He has seven years of experience in corporate practice and more than 12 years in litigation. His areas of expertise include telecommunication, banking and finance, VAT and Tax, corporates, power and energy, labour and employment.

Proficient in both domestic and international commercial arbitrations, Mr. Afzal Hossain started his journey at BAT Bangladesh in 2017 as the Litigation and Commercial Counsel.

"I am honoured to continue to share my legal expertise with a company having such a rich legacy of over a century by joining the esteemed extended leadership team. I'm committed to upholding legal standards and navigating complex legal landscapes," he said after his appointment.

Syed Afzal Hossain completed LLB (Hons) from the University of Leicester, Bar Vocational Course from Inns of Court School of Law, and a Postgraduate Diploma from the City University in Professional and Legal Skills – all in the United Kingdom. 

His credentials include Barrister-at-Law (England and Wales), an Accredited Mediator with CEDR (UK), and an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. He is a member of professional organisations such as Honourable Society of Lincoln's Inn, Bar of England and Wales, Bangladesh Bar Council, and Dhaka Bar Association. 

Mr. Afzal Hossain is expected to bring a wealth of legal knowledge and expertise to BAT Bangladesh and his diverse experiences can contribute to the organisation's success.

Bat Bangladesh

