Bashundhara LP Gas wins ‘Best Brand Award’ four times in a row

Corporates

Press Release
24 December, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

Bashundhara LP Gas wins ‘Best Brand Award’ four times in a row

Press Release
24 December, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 12:18 pm
Photo: Press Release
Photo: Press Release

Bashundhara LP Gas has won the 'Best Brand Award' for the fourth consecutive term for maintaining quality in products and services. Bangladesh Brand Forum accorded recognition at the fifteenth edition of the Best Brand Award at the Pan Pacific Dhaka on Saturday (23 December, 2023).

Noted corporate personality and singer Naquib Khan handed over the awards to Bashundhara Group Sector-A Chief Human Resource Officer Shaikh Ehsan Reza, Chief Operating Officer MM Jasim Uddin, and Bashundhara LP Gas Chief Financial Officer Mahbubul Alam.

Bashundhara LP Gas project operations' Chief Operating Officer Shamsuddin Ahmed, Head of Sales Redwanur Rahman, Bashundhara Industrial Park COO Saad Tanvir, Sector-A Head of Strategy Jakaria Jalal and Assistant General Manager Kazi Rokon Uddin were also present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Shafiat Sobhan congratulated the customers, distributors, dealers, officials and well-wishers for the achievement of Bashundhara LP Gas.

Bashundhara LP Gas received the international Super Brand awards twice. UK-based Global Economics and Business Tabloid also named the brand as the 'Best LPG Company'.

With its core objective of inspiring the nation, Bangladesh Brand Forum initiated the Best Brand Award in 2008 to inspire and honour the most loved brands in the country.

Now, after more than a decade and long establishment, this successive accolade has become the signature and leading branding recognition in Bangladesh.

Bashundhara / LP Gas / Brend Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

5h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

1h | Multimedia
Automakers are turning to hybrids in the middle of EV transition

Automakers are turning to hybrids in the middle of EV transition

1h | Multimedia
Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

15h | Multimedia
Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

16h | Multimedia