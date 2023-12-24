Bashundhara LP Gas wins ‘Best Brand Award’ four times in a row

Bashundhara LP Gas has won the 'Best Brand Award' for the fourth consecutive term for maintaining quality in products and services. Bangladesh Brand Forum accorded recognition at the fifteenth edition of the Best Brand Award at the Pan Pacific Dhaka on Saturday (23 December, 2023).

Noted corporate personality and singer Naquib Khan handed over the awards to Bashundhara Group Sector-A Chief Human Resource Officer Shaikh Ehsan Reza, Chief Operating Officer MM Jasim Uddin, and Bashundhara LP Gas Chief Financial Officer Mahbubul Alam.

Bashundhara LP Gas project operations' Chief Operating Officer Shamsuddin Ahmed, Head of Sales Redwanur Rahman, Bashundhara Industrial Park COO Saad Tanvir, Sector-A Head of Strategy Jakaria Jalal and Assistant General Manager Kazi Rokon Uddin were also present on the occasion.

Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Shafiat Sobhan congratulated the customers, distributors, dealers, officials and well-wishers for the achievement of Bashundhara LP Gas.

Bashundhara LP Gas received the international Super Brand awards twice. UK-based Global Economics and Business Tabloid also named the brand as the 'Best LPG Company'.

With its core objective of inspiring the nation, Bangladesh Brand Forum initiated the Best Brand Award in 2008 to inspire and honour the most loved brands in the country.

Now, after more than a decade and long establishment, this successive accolade has become the signature and leading branding recognition in Bangladesh.