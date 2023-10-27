Bashundhara Group's bitumen used in Bangabandhu Tunnel Project

Bashundhara Group takes immense pride in its role as a partner in the construction of the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel'.

According to a press release, the road construction of the Bangabandhu Tunnel utilized Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) and Penetration Grade Bitumen (60/70), both produced by Bashundhara.

The release further highlights that 100% of the bitumen used in the construction was supplied by Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company Limited.

Maksudur Rahman, Secretary and Executive Director of Bashundhara Group, said, "The inauguration of the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel' marks a revolutionary moment of development. The primary force behind this monumental achievement is undoubtedly our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Maksudur Rahman emphasised that Bashundhara Group's bitumen is actively contributing to various ongoing mega projects across the country.