Curtain falls on ABG Bashundhara Bijoy Dibosh Golf Tournament

After a three-day on-field action, ABG Bashundhara Bijoy Dibosh Golf Tournament 2023, sponsored by the country's largest business conglomerate Bashundhara Group, wrapped up with a colourful closing and prize giving ceremony at the Banquet Hall of Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) on Sunday.

Chief of Army Staff of the Bangladesh Army and KGC President General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributed the prizes among the winners as the chief guest during this colourful evening, reads a press release.

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, who is also one of the country's prominent sports organisers, was present on the occasion to grace the programme as the special guest.

Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman, T-Sports Chairman and Managing Director, Rangpur Riders Chief Patron and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd President Safwan Sobhan Tasvir was also present there, among others.

Bashundhara Group Director Yeasha Sobhan, ABG Bashundhara Director Mostafa Azad Mohiuddin, KGC Vice-President and Master-General of the Ordnance of Bangladesh Army Major General Md Zahirul Islam were present there.

The closing ceremony, which consisted of several segments, started with a video clip that showed the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and liberation war martyrs.

Afterwards, 50 freedom-fighters, who were also the members of Bangladesh Army, accorded a reception by the organisers.

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan handed over the crests while they received sash from the business tycoon of the country.

Later, the chief guest and special guest gave their speeches.

Thanking Bashundhara Group and Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, the chief guest said in his speech, "Bashundhara Group is always actively participating in the development of the various sports in Bangladesh. Bashundhara Group is also the highest sponsor who plays an important role for the development of Golf in Bangladesh."

"They sponsored the Asian Tour for three consecutive years from 2015-2017. They have for the first time sponsored the Bijoy Dibosh Golf Tournament 2023. I hope they will continue their journey with golf," the chief guest added.

Shehzad R Majid emerged the champion and Maj Mohammad Golam Moudud became runner-up while Fatema Rahman became the champion in the women's category of this three-day event which ended on Friday.

A total of 655 local and foreign golfers took part in the meet which began on Wednesday at the same venue.