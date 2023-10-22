Bashundhara Residential Area authorities find success in mosquito control

Bashundhara is a planned and eco-friendly residential area of Dhaka. Despite having wide roads and enough open space, there was a lot of mosquito infestation.

Realising the situation, the Bashundhara authorities took special measures for cleanliness, reads a press release.

The mosquito control programme is being conducted through Bashundhara Welfare Society. In particular, canals and water bodies are being kept flowing and clean.

Also, vacant plots are being kept clean, and mosquitoes and mosquito larvae are being killed regularly.