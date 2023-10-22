Bashundhara Residential Area authorities find success in mosquito control

Corporates

Press Release
22 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

Bashundhara Residential Area authorities find success in mosquito control

Press Release
22 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 10:01 pm
Bashundhara Residential Area authorities find success in mosquito control

Bashundhara is a planned and eco-friendly residential area of Dhaka. Despite having wide roads and enough open space, there was a lot of mosquito infestation.

Realising the situation, the Bashundhara authorities took special measures for cleanliness, reads a press release.

The mosquito control programme is being conducted through Bashundhara Welfare Society. In particular, canals and water bodies are being kept flowing and clean.

Also, vacant plots are being kept clean, and mosquitoes and mosquito larvae are being killed regularly.

Bashundhara / Bashundhara Residential Area

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

5h | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

6h | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

6h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

3h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

4h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

8h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

10h | Corporate Talks