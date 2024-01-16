ABG Bashundhara distributes blankets in Rangpur

ABG Bashundhara distributed 2,000 blankets at Gangachara Upazila, situated along the banks of the Teesta River in Rangpur.

These blankets were distributed on the initiative of Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group, at Rajbalbhav High School grounds.

According to the press release, Rajballabh's Balatari area's Hossain Ali, Meser Ali, Jinna Begum of Jaydev area, and Nurnahar expressed their feelings after receiving the blanket. One of them said, "This blanket will help us a lot during this intense cold weather. We will be able to sleep comfortably this winter because of these blankets".

At the distribution event, Rangpur Superintendent of Police Ferdous Ali Chowdhury said, "Basundhara Group has been doing good work for a long time. Helping helpless people with blankets in winter. The poor are benefiting due to this good initiative. The people of the country will benefit more if the initiative of good work is continued."

Rangpur PBI Superintendent of Police Zakir Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Habibur Hasan Rumi, Chairman of Gajjhanti Union Liaquat Ali and officials of Bashundhara Group were present as special guests.

The guests thanked Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group for such a great initiative and said, "The helpless poor people who are suffering from cold and thick fog are happy to get blankets to protect them from the cold. They have done a great job standing by the cold. We applaud this initiative."