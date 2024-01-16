ABG Bashundhara distributes blankets in Rangpur

Corporates

Press Release
16 January, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 11:19 am

Related News

ABG Bashundhara distributes blankets in Rangpur

Press Release
16 January, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 11:19 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ABG Bashundhara distributed 2,000 blankets at Gangachara Upazila, situated along the banks of the Teesta River in Rangpur.

These blankets were distributed on the initiative of Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group, at Rajbalbhav High School grounds.

According to the press release, Rajballabh's Balatari area's Hossain Ali, Meser Ali, Jinna Begum of Jaydev area, and Nurnahar expressed their feelings after receiving the blanket. One of them said, "This blanket will help us a lot during this intense cold weather. We will be able to sleep comfortably this winter because of these blankets".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the distribution event, Rangpur Superintendent of Police Ferdous Ali Chowdhury said, "Basundhara Group has been doing good work for a long time. Helping helpless people with blankets in winter. The poor are benefiting due to this good initiative. The people of the country will benefit more if the initiative of good work is continued."

Rangpur PBI Superintendent of Police Zakir Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Habibur Hasan Rumi, Chairman of Gajjhanti Union Liaquat Ali and officials of Bashundhara Group were present as special guests.

The guests thanked Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group for such a great initiative and said, "The helpless poor people who are suffering from cold and thick fog are happy to get blankets to protect them from the cold. They have done a great job standing by the cold. We applaud this initiative."

Bashundhara / AGB Bashundhara

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

38m | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

2h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

15h | Videos
The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

17h | Videos
50% of the world's food is wasted in Saudi Arabia

50% of the world's food is wasted in Saudi Arabia

33m | Videos
India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

3h | Videos