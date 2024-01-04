Bank Asia's first perpetual bond trading commences

The trading of Bank Asia First Perpetual Bond, listed in the corporate bond sector of the capital market, begins from 1 January 2024.

The agreement was inked by the President & Managing Director (CC) of Bank Asia Shafiuzzaman and Chief Regulatory Officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited (DSE) Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed at DSE tower in the capital's Nikunjo, reads a press release.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of notable figures including Managing Director of DSE ATM Tariquzzaman; Additional Managing Director ANM Mahfuz; Chief Financial Officer, FCA, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil and Investment Unit Head of Bank Asia Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun; Chief Executive Officer of Bank Asia Securities Limited Sumon Das; and Head of Business and Corporate Advisory of City Bank Capital Resources Limited Md Sohel Haque.

