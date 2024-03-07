Banglalink’s parent company VEON achieves 'AA' ESG rating

VEON, a leading global digital operator, and parent company of Banglalink, has been upgraded to an "AA" Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).

MSCI provides critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, reads a press release issued today (7 March).

Banglalink, alongside other VEON operators across the world, has positively contributed to the overall rating through its commitment to fostering a sustainable and digitally inclusive future.

In Bangladesh, the commitment to the "4G for all" initiative has been transformative, empowering communities with access to innovative digital services in line with the government's Smart Bangladesh vision.

In alignment with its ESG agenda, Banglalink aims to increase its female customer base by three percent, reaching 29 per cent by 2026. This goal was formally announced in collaboration with the GSMA's Connected Women initiative at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Additionally, Banglalink will continue to impact millions of lives through its awareness and educational activities via its unique digital platforms, such as the MyBL Super App and Toffee. Currently, the MyBL SuperApp, the country's first telco super app, has over eight million monthly active users.

Furthermore, Banglalink has recently upgraded its network with modern and sustainable technologies that not only emit fewer carbon emissions but also align with environmentally friendly practices.

This achievement underscores VEON's commitment to fostering employee engagement and satisfaction. VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu has expressed pride in the company's employee management, which boasts an above-industry-average score.

At the heart of VEON's success across its six markets, serving 160 million customers, is its strategic focus on integrating and implementing practices that generate a positive societal impact, uphold ethical governance standards, and contribute to environmental stewardship.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas said, "The 'AA' rating of VEON has not only underscored Banglalink's dedication to the '4G for all' initiative but has also been a transformative force in enabling community access to innovative digital services.

"Our digital operator strategy and ESG agenda have had a positive impact on both social and environmental fronts, with a keen focus on fostering an inclusive workplace, driving initiatives for diversity and inclusion, and championing environmental sustainability," he added.

This achievement places VEON in the esteemed "Leaders" category among 131 telecommunication services companies globally, underscoring its unwavering commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices.