Banglalink, Teletalk announce piloting of telco active sharing

In a landmark move towards the active sharing of telecommunications network infrastructure, Banglalink, in collaboration with Teletalk, announced the piloting of Active Sharing (Roaming) service in Bangladesh.

Following the successful national roaming field trial, this initiative will allow Teletalk subscribers to seamlessly switch to the Banglalink network in areas with coverage gaps.

This will be achieved through the active sharing and collaborative use of Banglalink's network infrastructure by Teletalk, enhancing coverage and service quality within these areas, reads a press release today (26 March).

Active Sharing ensures the optimisation of resources by efficiently and effectively using telecom infrastructure, unlocking new opportunities in Bangladesh's telecommunication sector.

During the two-month pilot period, 2,000 selected Teletalk postpaid and prepaid subscribers will have access to the Active Sharing (Roaming) service, enjoying seamless Voice, SMS, and Data Services through Banglalink's Ookla®-certified fastest 4G network across Bangladesh.

The State Minister of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced this groundbreaking service.

The announcement occurred on the Independence Day programme with high-level stakeholders from the ministry and the regulatory body at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium in the ICT Tower, Agargaon.

This marks the first time in Bangladesh's history that two telecom service providers have collaborated to actively share network infrastructure, setting an example for future collaborations and infrastructure sharing aimed at enhancing the customer experience.

Looking ahead, upon the successful completion of the piloting, Banglalink and Teletalk will collaborate on the nationwide commercial launch of the Active Sharing (Roaming) service in the days ahead.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Inspired by the success of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the sharing platform, and in line with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Information and Communication Technology Adviser, we aim to accelerate communication and economic progress by introducing a revolutionary concept of active sharing (national roaming) in Bangladesh's telecom sector. With this pioneering initiative from Banglalink and Teletalk, I am hopeful that future collaborations between government and non-government organizations will further accelerate our journey towards building a Smart Bangladesh. To build a Smart Bangladesh, we must be innovative, creative, and problem solvers."

Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, said, "Encouraging intra-industry infrastructure sharing has always been a priority for the BTRC. The piloting of the Active Sharing (Roaming) service further reinforces the potential of such partnerships. We will continue to facilitate this process for Banglalink and Teletalk and anticipate utilizing the insights gained from the field trial for a successful commercial launch."

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, said, "At Banglalink, we consistently strive to align with the regulatory priorities set forth for the advancement of the telecom industry and to deliver exceptional service to the customers. Our collaboration with Teletalk represents a significant milestone — the first of its kind in the nation. This agreement empowers Teletalk subscribers to utilize our network, featuring over 16,000 towers nationwide. Recently, we have doubled our network coverage nationwide, supporting to the vision of a Smart Bangladesh."

AKM Habibur Rahman, MD of Teletalk, said, "The piloting of the Active Sharing (Roaming) service represents a significant advancement in telecommunications industry in Bangladesh. Teletalk is committed to providing subscribers with the highest quality of service, and this collaboration with Banglalink will further enhance connectivity for our customers."