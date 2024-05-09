Banglalink customers to get exciting deals on Galaxy A15

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink, the country's innovative digital operator and Samsung, a globally recognized smartphone brand, have collaborated to bring exclusive offers upon the purchase of the Galaxy A15 5G mobile phones. 

Upon purchasing the Galaxy A15 5G smartphone, Banglalink customers will get free access to the Indian Premier League (IPL) exclusively on Toffee, the leading digital entertainment platform in Bangladesh. Additionally, customers will get free 15GB internet with a 7-day validity for 12 months, along with 50% percent bonus internet on data packs above Tk 100. Moreover, under this offer, Banglalink customers will also get access to several innovative digital services available through Banglalink's pioneering telco super app MyBL Super App. 

Packed with features like 5 years of security update, 4 times of OS updates and a full year of warranty, this partnership is set to accelerate smartphone penetration and broaden the scope of 4G smart phone adoption among Banglalink customers. To know more about the offerings, visit: https://banglalink.net/bn/prepaid/others/galaxy-a15-smartphone-offer 

Mehedi Al Amin, Banglalink's Marketing Operations Director, stated, "As Bangladesh's fastest 4G service provider, our aim is to provide our valued customers with seamless digital experiences. We're glad to co-launch Galaxy A15 5G with Samsung and offer exclusive offers that not only cater to the specific needs of our customers but also that ensure a holistic digital lifestyle. We are excited to provide the sports fanatics of the country with free access to all the exclusive content of the much-awaited Indian Premier League on their Galaxy A15 5G smartphones."

Md Muyeedur Rahman, Director [Head of Mobile Division] Samsung Electronics Ltd. said, "At Samsung, we believe that this alliance with Banglalink is set to bring immersive digital solutions to the end users with Galaxy A15 5G smartphone. Alongside Banglalink's customer-centric approach and our commitment to innovation, we're excited to offer exclusive benefits and access to the competitive Indian Premier League content. Together, we're ensuring customers stay connected and entertained like never before using innovative and cutting-edge technologies."

 

