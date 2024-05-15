Banglalink and Guardian settle first-ever telco insurance claim of Tk 160,000

Telecom

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 03:17 pm

Related News

Banglalink and Guardian settle first-ever telco insurance claim of Tk 160,000

An insurance claim of Tk160,000 was made by the widow of a deceased customer from Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 03:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink, the country's leading digital service provider, settled the first-ever insurance claim in the telecom industry of Bangladesh for a customer in the business-to-business (B2B) segment. 

The insurance claim of Tk160,000 was made by the widow of a deceased customer from Cox's Bazar, who had subscribed to a Banglalink bundle of Tk251, which included minutes and data with insurance coverage from Guardian Life Insurance Limited (GLIL).

Following the death of the customer, the nominee submitted an insurance claim. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The claim was processed and settled accordingly, resulting in the disbursement of the full claim amount to the nominee.

Banglalink's telephony bundles include insurance for added security and peace of mind for B2B customers. 

The Tk251 bundle offers 200 minutes, 4GB data, 2GB Toffee, and insurance up to  Tk160,000 for accidental death and BDT 60,000 for natural death, plus one tele-doctor consultation. 

The Tk151 bundle includes 100 minutes, 2GB data, 1GB Toffee, and insurance of Tk100,000 for accidental death and Tk50,000 for natural death. 

Both bundles cover Tk3,000 in hospitalisation expenses and provide up to 50% discounts at over 350 GLIL loyalty partners.

Muhammad Abdul Hai, Commercial Transformation and B2B marketing director at Banglalink, said, "With this innovative offering, Banglalink aims to ensure easy access and create awareness of various insurance types for one's own and family's health, well-being, and financial security in the most convenient manner."

We are honoured to provide the beneficiary family with some tangible solace during this time of distress and hope that more consumers across the country will now take proactive and protective steps to ensure a safety net for their dependents through our diverse insurance packages available in collaboration with Guardian Life Insurance Limited."

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, expressed satisfaction with the strategic collaboration and said, "Through our partnership, Banglalink's B2B clients gain access to exclusive insurance coverage seamlessly integrated into their regular monthly telephony expenses. We are committed to settling insurance claims successfully and on time."

The cheque was presented in Chattogram by officials from Banglalink, including Raffee E Mahbub, head of B2B Product and Marketing and Md. Mahmudul Hasan, head of SME. 

 

Banglalink / Guardian / Telecom companies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

4h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

4h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

7h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

1h | Videos
90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

2h | Videos
Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

3h | Videos
Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

5h | Videos