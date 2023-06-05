Banglalink launches 'MyBL Stream and Win Campaign'

Banglalink, one of Bangladesh's leading digital communications service providers, has partnered with Artcell in collaboration with Shadhin Music Ltd to provide MyBL app users with an exciting opportunity to meet Artcell members, join their Private Live Show, and win attractive prizes.

To participate in the campaign, MyBL users have to subscribe to the app's music service and stream music or podcasts until 25 June 2023, reads a press release.

Winners will be chosen based on their accumulated streaming time. The top streamer will have the opportunity to meet Artcell members in person, while the top 15 streamers will participate in an Artcell Live Show and win attractive prizes.

All campaign information is available at: https://www.banglalink.net/en/digital-services/apps/music-on-the-mybl-app

Mohit Kapoor, digital business director of Banglalink, said, "As a digital operator, our primary objective is to enrich our customers' lives through a wide range of digital services.

"MyBL users can now enjoy over 1,00,000 high-quality Bangla songs and over 1,000 podcast episodes while also having a chance to meet their beloved Artcell rockstars through this campaign."

George Lincoln D'Costa, co-founder of Artcell, said, "Artcell is delighted to be a part of MyBL's first-of-its-kind music campaign in Bangladesh. We invite music lovers and fans from all over the country to partake in 'MyBL Stream and Win Campaign' and eagerly look forward to enjoying an exciting time with the winners."