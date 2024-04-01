Banglalink Orange Club members get more for less at Apex

Banglalink, the country's leading innovative digital service provider, has collaborated with Apex to offer special discounts to its Orange Club Members. Orange Club is a loyalty program by Banglalink that rewards its valued customers with exclusive deals from leading brands in Bangladesh.

Zain Zaman, Loyalty program Senior Manager at Banglalink, and Raihan Kabir, Marketing Lead at Apex, represented their respective organizations in the agreement signing ceremony at Tiger's Den, reads a press release.

With this partnership, the first 4,000 Banglalink Orange Club customers will be entitled to get flat Tk 200 discount on purchases over Tk 3000.

Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Life Cycle Management Director at Banglalink said, "In line with our customer-centric ethos, this partnership through our Orange Club program is intended to facilitate the ease of shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr festivities for our loyal customers. We eagerly anticipate our Orange Club customers enjoying an enhanced shopping experience at Apex, where they can avail themselves of lucrative discounts on popular Apex shoes and apparel."

Raihan Kabir, Marketing Lead at Apex, said, "We are excited to enter this partnership with Banglalink to bring exciting offers to Orange Club members to make their Eid shopping even more enjoyable. We believe that this collaboration would greatly benefit Banglalink Orange Club members, who will now be able to shop from Apex with lucrative saving opportunities."

Also present at the signing ceremony were Rabita Jahan Priyota, Loyalty Partnership Manager from Banglalink and Tariqur Efad, Deputy Manager, Loyalty and Partnership from Apex.