Banglalink takes several initiatives to make eid travel comfortable

Banglalink is pleased to announce several initiatives designed to alleviate the burdens of travel and bring comfort to those embarking on the homeward journey this Eid-ul-Fitr. Also, it initiated a series of compassionate gestures aimed at easing their journey and enhancing their overall experience.

As Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous festival marking the end of Ramadan, approaches, many across Bangladesh prepare to return to their hometowns to celebrate with their loved ones. However, for countless individuals, the journey home can be fraught with challenges and discomforts, particularly during the crowded and busy travel season. Witnessing the struggles faced by homegoing people during their commute, Banglalink, the innovative digital service provider in the country, has stepped forward to extend a helping hand and spread kindness during this festive period.

Recognizing the difficulties faced by travellers, Banglalink has already significantly increased its 4G network capacity. This advancement of the network will ensure everyone is under the coverage of Fastest 4G certified by Ookla wherever they go.

Free Bus Ride: In a significant effort to facilitate travel for homebound individuals, Banglalink will be providing free bus rides to under-privileged people travelling across the country. This initiative aims to provide ease for passengers who struggle to manage transportation due to financial constraints and ensure that everyone can return home safely to celebrate the festivities with their families.

Besides, Banglalink's volunteer team will be at Dhaka's main bus terminals - Gabtali, Mohakhali and Saidabad, main railway stations, Kamalapur, airport station, and Sadarghat launch terminal with many other services.

Notable services include:

Assistance with Luggage and Trolleys: Banglalink is committed to making the travel experience as seamless and stress-free as possible. In addition to that, Banglalink will have dedicated team members on hand to assist passengers with their luggage.

Distribution of Hand-Fans: With the sweltering heat of the summer months adding to the discomfort of travel, Banglalink will be also distributing hand-fans to passengers at various transit points.

Provision of Mats and Prayer Space: Recognizing the importance of religious observance during Ramadan, Banglalink will be providing mats and designated prayer spaces at select transit locations. This initiative aims to facilitate congregational prayers for travellers, allowing them to fulfil their religious obligations with ease and peace of mind.

Even the crucial highways of the country, such as Dhaka-Chittagong, Dhaka-Sylhet, Dhaka-Rangpur and Dhaka-Jesore highways, along with journey breakpoints, Banglalink's volunteer team will be actively present to assist passengers. Banglalink will conduct these activities during the last seven days of Ramadan at 20 places in and outside Dhaka.

Commenting on these initiatives, Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, stated, "At Banglalink, we believe in the power of kindness and the importance of supporting our community, especially during moments of celebration and togetherness. As we prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, we are proud to launch these initiatives aimed at bringing comfort and relief to homegoing individuals. Through our actions, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those travelling across the country, ensuring that everyone can return home safely and enjoy the festivities with their loved ones."

As Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, Banglalink is committed towards providing uninterrupted Fastest 4G and other services to keep people connected to their loved ones.