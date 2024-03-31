Banglalink offers digital solutions to BRAC

Banglalink, the country's leading innovative digital service provider, has signed an agreement with BRAC, the world's largest non-government organisation based in Bangladesh. Under this new partnership BRAC employees will enjoy a series of digital services offered by Banglalink including corporate connections, SMS broadcast and data connectivity using Banglalink's Ookla® certified fastest 4G internet.

Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director at Banglalink, and Rear Admiral M. Makbul Hossain (Retd), Director Operations of BRAC, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The signing ceremony took place recently at Banglalink's head office in Dhaka.

Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director at Banglalink, said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with BRAC. As a customer-centric digital operator, Banglalink strives to deliver optimal service experiences for our enterprise customers by providing high-quality connectivity and best-in-class digital solutions. This agreement aims to provide BRAC employees with access to tailored digital services that will elevate their digital experiences holistically. Through our diverse range of digital services, we aim to foster innovation and growth for both parties."

Rear Admiral M. Makbul Hossain (Retd), Director of Operations at BRAC, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Banglalink. This collaboration further solidifies our commitment to provide innovative digital solutions for our employees. Using Banglalink's advanced digital and telecommunications services, our employees will get enhanced communication and connectivity within the organisation."

Also present at the signing ceremony were Engr. Md. Monirul Islam, Manager Telecom, Telecommunication Department from BRAC, along with Banglalink's SM Shamsur Rahman, Head of Strategic Business, Enterprise Business; Mohammad Ahasun Habib, Head of Sales Planning & Operations, Enterprise Business; and Fahad Hossain Bappy, Corporate Account Manager, Enterprise Business.

Banglalink remains committed to enhancing customer experiences by introducing new and improved facilities for its valued customers.

About Banglalink

Banglalink is one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, working to unlock new opportunities for its customers as they navigate the digital world. Driven by the vision of transforming lives through technology, Banglalink also strives to transform into a future-ready service provider capable of catering to the demands of the new digital era. It is a subsidiary of VEON Ltd - a Nasdaq and Euronext listed connectivity provider headquartered in the Netherlands.