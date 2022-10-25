Bangladeshi company to invest $31.75 million in Chattogram EPZ 

Bangladeshi company M/s. Pacific Attires Limited is going to set up a high-end garments manufacturing industry in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ).

This company will invest US$ 31.75 million where 4994 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, read a media release.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Syed Mohammed Tanvir, Managing Director of Pacific Attires Limited signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organizations on Tuesday (25 October) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

Pacific Attires will produce annually 18.72 million pcs of Men/Women's Formal Suits, Jackets, Coats, Dress Pants, Casual Wear, Boys/Girls Casual Wear.

Mentionable, Pacific Attires Limited is a sister concern of Pacific Jeans Group. This group has 8 operational units in Chattogram EPZ where around 31 thousand workers are working.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the agreement signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.

