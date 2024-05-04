Bangladesh wants to boost ties with Gambia by exporting manpower

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and his Gambian counterpart Dr Mamadou Tangara in a meeting on Friday (3 May) in Gambia's Banjul, on the sideline of the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh is keen on strengthening its bilateral relations with Gambia by exporting manpower in the agricultural sector, alongside exploring avenues for increased trade and investment opportunities.

A bilateral meeting between Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Dr Hasan Mahmud, and his Gambian counterpart, Dr Mamadou Tangara, took place on Friday (3 May) in Gambia's Banjul, on the sideline of the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit.

During the courtesy meeting, Hasan expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between the two countries. He discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in agriculture, trade, and investment in Gambia by exporting manpower from Bangladesh.

He also proposed the formation of a Joint Business Task Force to expand trade cooperation between the two countries.

Mamadou Tangara, the Gambian foreign minister, appreciated Bangladesh's remarkable agricultural success and expressed his intention to expand trade cooperation between the two countries.

He also praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her substantial support to the Rohingya community displaced from Myanmar, expressing solidarity with the Muslim Ummah.

Tangara thanked the Bangladesh government for its financial support in the Rohingya genocide case.

The Bangladeshi foreign minister congratulated the Gambian foreign minister on chairing the OIC's 15th Summit preparatory meetings and expressed optimism for enhanced cooperation among member states in various fields while Gambia chairs the OIC.

During the meeting, both foreign ministers emphasized the OIC's vital role in resolving the Palestinian issue.