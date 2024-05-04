Bangladesh wants to boost ties with Gambia by exporting manpower

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 01:22 pm

Related News

Bangladesh wants to boost ties with Gambia by exporting manpower

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud proposed the formation of a Joint Business Task Force to expand trade cooperation between the two countries

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 01:22 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and his Gambian counterpart Dr Mamadou Tangara in a meeting on Friday (3 May) in Gambia&#039;s Banjul, on the sideline of the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and his Gambian counterpart Dr Mamadou Tangara in a meeting on Friday (3 May) in Gambia's Banjul, on the sideline of the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh is keen on strengthening its bilateral relations with Gambia by exporting manpower in the agricultural sector, alongside exploring avenues for increased trade and investment opportunities.

A bilateral meeting between Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Dr Hasan Mahmud, and his Gambian counterpart, Dr Mamadou Tangara, took place on Friday (3 May) in Gambia's Banjul, on the sideline of the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit.

During the courtesy meeting, Hasan expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between the two countries. He discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in agriculture, trade, and investment in Gambia by exporting manpower from Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also proposed the formation of a Joint Business Task Force to expand trade cooperation between the two countries.

Mamadou Tangara, the Gambian foreign minister, appreciated Bangladesh's remarkable agricultural success and expressed his intention to expand trade cooperation between the two countries.

He also praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her substantial support to the Rohingya community displaced from Myanmar, expressing solidarity with the Muslim Ummah. 

Tangara thanked the Bangladesh government for its financial support in the Rohingya genocide case.

The Bangladeshi foreign minister congratulated the Gambian foreign minister on chairing the OIC's 15th Summit preparatory meetings and expressed optimism for enhanced cooperation among member states in various fields while Gambia chairs the OIC.

During the meeting, both foreign ministers emphasized the OIC's vital role in resolving the Palestinian issue.

Top News

Bangladesh / Gambia / Bilateral Ties / agriculture / Trade / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

5h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

2h | Videos
Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

2h | Videos
Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

2h | Videos
There is boundless excitement in the search for a giant creature in a lake in Scotland

There is boundless excitement in the search for a giant creature in a lake in Scotland

5h | Videos