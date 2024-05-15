Germany agrees to increase investment in Bangladesh's mega projects; proposes new climate, dev partnership 

Bangladesh and Germany held negotiations on development cooperation in Berlin on 13-14 May. Photo: Courtesy

The German government has agreed to invest in Bangladesh's mega projects and proposed a new partnership centring on climate change and development.

Both governments held the negotiations on development cooperation in Berlin on 13-14 May.

The delegation from Bangladesh was headed by Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance.

Germany's delegation was headed by Parliamentary State Secretary Dr Bärbel Kofler, while the negotiations were conducted by Barbara Schäfer, head of the Division for Policy issues of cooperation with Asia, South Asia, German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

After five decades of cooperation, both delegations recognised the successful partnership and have expressed interest and enthusiasm to continue this friendship for many more years to come, reads a press release.

The total volume of bilateral and technical financial assistance that Bangladesh received from Germany since 1972 is more than €3.5 billion.

Speaking at the event, Bangladesh Ambassador in Berlin Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan said, "Bangladesh and Germany have embarked on a journey of cooperation that spans various sectors, from economic development and trade to education, health, and beyond. At its core, this partnership is rooted in the shared values of democracy, inclusivity, and sustainable development."

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the ERD, said, "One of the hallmarks of Bangladesh-Germany bilateral cooperation is the commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity. Germany has been a crucial partner in supporting Bangladesh's efforts to strengthen its infrastructure, expand its industrial base, and enhance its competitiveness in the global market. Through initiatives such as technical assistance, capacity building, and investment promotion, Germany has played a pivotal role in empowering Bangladesh to realise its economic potential and improve the livelihoods of its people."

Moreover, the collaboration between Bangladesh and Germany extends beyond economic development to encompass social progress and human welfare. Germany has been instrumental in supporting Bangladesh's endeavours to improve healthcare, education, and social services, particularly in underserved communities. From healthcare infrastructure projects to vocational training programs, Germany's assistance has contributed to enhancing the quality of life for countless Bangladeshis, laying the foundation for a healthier, more educated, and resilient society.

Furthermore, Bangladesh and Germany are united in their commitment to addressing global challenges, including climate change, migration, and sustainable development. Recognizing the interconnections of these issues, both countries have worked closely together to promote environmental sustainability, mitigate the effects of climate change, and advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to the press release.

The Bangladesh delegation also sought climate finance.

The current German government established a new partnership category – climate and development partnerships. Germany offered this new and enhanced partnership to Bangladesh.

The partnership of both countries entailed a wide range of instruments including technical and financial cooperation using development loans and grants. Apart from Government-to-Government cooperation, this new partnership aims at improving the exchange between relevant scientific institutions, private sector and civil society organisations in Bangladesh and Germany active in this sector, reads the media release.

Both sides agreed to work intensively on this new partnership model. They welcomed the in-depth discussion on this new climate and development partnership and will work with the aim to conclude a joint declaration of intent (DoI).

The countries also discussed issues of development cooperation including climate change and energy, training and skills development, biodiversity, human rights and good governance.

Both delegations had an open and fruitful exchange of views on ongoing projects and programmes in the field of Financial and Technical Cooperation (FC and TC) as well as on future development cooperation.

German Parliamentary State Secretary Dr. Bärbel Kofler said, in her opening remarks, "We are glad to continue our support for the Bangladeshi success story."