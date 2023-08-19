Bangladesh, Vietnam can share experiences on manpower: Viet president tells outgoing ambassador

Both Bangladesh and Vietnam are rich in human resources and can share experiences in this field, Viet President Vo Van Thoung said recently.

"Bangladesh and Vietnam share many similarities including in historical and socio-economic development aspects. Both countries are rich in human resources and can share experiences in this field," he said during the farewell meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of Bangladesh to Hanoi Samina Naz on 15 August 2023, according to a press statement.

During the meeting, Thoung lauded Bangladesh's socio-economic development over the last decade.

He noted that the bilateral between Bangladesh and Vietnam has strengthened in recent years.

According to the press statement issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Vietnam, President Thoung stated that bilateral trade between the countries increased fourfold in the last 10 years. Especially, during the six-year tenure of Ambassador Naz, the trade amount doubled.

Now, both countries are working to take the trade amount between the countries to $2 billion, the Viet president added.

Vo Van Thoung also congratulated and praised Naz for her work as the top Bangladeshi diplomat to the Southeast Asian neighbour.

He appreciated Bangladesh's positive attitude towards Vietnam.

He said Bangladesh has a 50-year-old diplomatic and friendly relationship with Vietnam.

Of the few Southeast Asian countries, Bangladesh was one of the first to recognise Vietnam as a state, he noted, adding that Vietnam values Bangladesh's position on the matter.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Naz congratulated the Viet president for the development of his country. She also congratulated him on behalf of Bangladeshi President MdShahbuddin Chuppu.

The ambassador praised Vietnam as a member of ASEAN and its leading and significant role in Southeast Asia.

The outgoing ambassador said she was happy to be able to develop the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam in all areas including investment and financial cooperation.