Bangladesh, Vietnam can share experiences on manpower: Viet president tells outgoing ambassador

Corporates

Press Release
19 August, 2023, 03:15 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:17 am

Related News

Bangladesh, Vietnam can share experiences on manpower: Viet president tells outgoing ambassador

Press Release
19 August, 2023, 03:15 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:17 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Both Bangladesh and Vietnam are rich in human resources and can share experiences in this field, Viet President Vo Van Thoung said recently.

"Bangladesh and Vietnam share many similarities including in historical and socio-economic development aspects. Both countries are rich in human resources and can share experiences in this field," he said during the farewell meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of Bangladesh to Hanoi Samina Naz on 15 August 2023, according to a press statement.

During the meeting, Thoung lauded Bangladesh's socio-economic development over the last decade.

He noted that the bilateral between Bangladesh and Vietnam has strengthened in recent years.

According to the press statement issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Vietnam, President Thoung stated that bilateral trade between the countries increased fourfold in the last 10 years. Especially, during the six-year tenure of Ambassador Naz, the trade amount doubled.

Now, both countries are working to take the trade amount between the countries to $2 billion, the Viet president added.

Vo Van Thoung also congratulated and praised Naz for her work as the top Bangladeshi diplomat to the Southeast Asian neighbour. 

He appreciated Bangladesh's positive attitude towards Vietnam.

He said Bangladesh has a 50-year-old diplomatic and friendly relationship with Vietnam.

Of the few Southeast Asian countries, Bangladesh was one of the first to recognise Vietnam as a state, he noted, adding that Vietnam values Bangladesh's position on the matter. 

Meanwhile, Ambassador Naz congratulated the Viet president for the development of his country. She also congratulated him on behalf of Bangladeshi President MdShahbuddin Chuppu.

The ambassador praised Vietnam as a member of ASEAN and its leading and significant role in Southeast Asia.

The outgoing ambassador said she was happy to be able to develop the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam in all areas including investment and financial cooperation.

Vietnam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country