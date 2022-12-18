Bangladesh Finance wins ICSB award for corporate governance

Bangladesh Finance Limited has been recognised for its outstanding corporate governance practices as well as transparency and accountability in overall management.

The 9th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence, 2021 was organised by the ICSB at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka, on Saturday, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Finance has received the bronze award in the non-banking financial institutions' category.

Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment adviser to the prime minister and chief guest of yesterday's event, handed over the award to the company's Vice-Chairman Iqbal Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director (MD) and CEO Md Kaiser Hamid and Company Secretary Munshi Abu Naeem ACS.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were special guests at the programme presided over by ICSB President Mohammad Asad Ullah. M Nurul Alam, senior vice president of ICSB, and Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan, council member, among others, were also present at the programme.