Fatema Begum joins board of directors of Bangladesh Finance

Fatema Begum joined the board of directors of Bangladesh Finance, the country's leading financial institution.

Bangladesh Bank recently approved her appointment as director. She will also work as a member of the audit committee of Bangladesh Finance.

Fatema Begum has a long 31-year career as a top police official before joining the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Finance.

She served as Additional Inspector General of Police before retiring. As the first woman officer of the Bangladesh Police, she joined the police in 1984 through the Bangladesh Public Service Commission after completing her studies at Dhaka University.

The appointment of Fatema Begum in Bangladesh Finance was welcomed by Manwar Hossain, the chairman of the institution. In a formal response, he said, the inclusion of Fatema Begum in the board will consolidate and strengthen the position of Bangladesh Finance.

Welcoming this appointment, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the organisation Md Kaiser Hamid said, Fatima Begum's joining and contribution to the financial sector of Bangladesh will diversify the board. Besides, Bangladesh Finance will go far with her skills and guidance.

In this regard, Fatema Begum said, she is proud to join Bangladesh Finance as a director; she also said that he will contribute to the future success of the organisation.