Fatema Begum joins board of directors of Bangladesh Finance

Corporates

Press Release
31 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 05:28 pm

Related News

Fatema Begum joins board of directors of Bangladesh Finance

Press Release
31 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 05:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fatema Begum joined the board of directors of Bangladesh Finance, the country's leading financial institution.

Bangladesh Bank recently approved her appointment as director. She will also work as a member of the audit committee of Bangladesh Finance.

Fatema Begum has a long 31-year career as a top police official before joining the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Finance.

She served as Additional Inspector General of Police before retiring. As the first woman officer of the Bangladesh Police, she joined the police in 1984 through the Bangladesh Public Service Commission after completing her studies at Dhaka University.

The appointment of Fatema Begum in Bangladesh Finance was welcomed by Manwar Hossain, the chairman of the institution. In a formal response, he said, the inclusion of Fatema Begum in the board will consolidate and strengthen the position of Bangladesh Finance.

Welcoming this appointment, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the organisation Md Kaiser Hamid said, Fatima Begum's joining and contribution to the financial sector of Bangladesh will diversify the board. Besides, Bangladesh Finance will go far with her skills and guidance.

In this regard, Fatema Begum said, she is proud to join Bangladesh Finance as a director; she also said that he will contribute to the future success of the organisation.

Bangladesh Finance / Board of Directors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ceramic bowl type basin used for hand wash area. Photo: Collected

Basin and sink shopping in Dhaka: Finding the perfect fit

2h | Habitat
There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

8h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

1d | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

2h | TBS Stories
Why different acumen for Barcelona and Juventus?

Why different acumen for Barcelona and Juventus?

57m | TBS SPORTS
Self-driving car is no longer a fantasy!

Self-driving car is no longer a fantasy!

2h | TBS World
What would happen if there was no moon?

What would happen if there was no moon?

4h | TBS Durbin

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon

5
More than 75% of Bangladeshi students currently on US campuses study in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] fields. Photo: University of California/Reuters
Education

Bangladesh ranks 17th in sending students to US for higher studies 

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September