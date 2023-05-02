Bangladesh Finance Capital gets new MD and CEO

Sumit Podder joins Bangladesh Finance Capital, a subsidiary of the country's leading financial institution Bangladesh Finance.

He joined today after receiving clearance from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, reads a press release on Tuesday (2 May).

In his long 13 years glorious career Sumit Podder led the structured finance department at Bangladesh Finance before joining Bangladesh Finance Capital; before that, he was also the head of the corporate advisory of City Bank Capital Limited. Moreover, the newly appointed managing director and chief executive officer of Bangladesh Finance Capital has worked with River Stone Capital Limited, Alliance Financial Services Limited, and Alliance Securities and Management Limited.

In this regard, Sumit Podder said that he is proud to join Bangladesh Finance Capital as a chief and would contribute to the organisation's future success.

Sumit Podder is a highly experienced financial professional with expertise in providing advisory services to customers in various financial transactions, including portfolio management, mergers & acquisitions, raising capital through IPOs, financing, and restructuring.

He has experience advising clients in various sectors, including technology, telecom, bank and NBFIs, the power industry, real estate, manufacturing, and consumer goods. His expertise and knowledge help clients make decisions and achieve their financial goals.