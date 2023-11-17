Bangladesh Finance launches 'Green Deposit'

Corporates

Press Release
17 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 10:06 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Finance launches 'Green Deposit'

Press Release
17 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 10:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Finance has introduced a new financial product called the 'Green Deposit' in an effort to transition Bangladesh towards a sustainable economy.

Bangladesh Finance's Chairman Manwar Hossain, and Managing Director and CEO Md Kyser Hamid inaugurated the product at an event at Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital's Motijheel on Thursday (16 November), reads a press release.

Describing the significance of the new product, the chairman of Bangladesh Finance stated that the 'Green Deposit' is an innovative initiative aimed at channelling customers' savings specifically towards social responsibility.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The focus is on supporting various initiatives, especially in sustainable development, creating opportunities for new entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs, and fostering a concerted effort to build not only economic self-reliance but also a sustainable and environmentally friendly world.

The managing director and CEO further elaborated on the product's significance, emphasising that we want to leave a livable world for future generations. It is possible to protect the environment from greenhouse effect to a large extent if the prevention of various effects of natural calamities is done.

The government and the Bangladesh Bank have already taken several initiatives to bring the carbon emissions net to zero. Expressing solidarity with the initiative, Bangladesh Finance has brought 100% eco-friendly financial product 'Bangladesh Finance Green Deposit'.

Bangladesh Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

16h | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

17h | Panorama
Photo: Noor E Alam

Punching above one’s weight: Adnan Haroon’s mission to make boxing popular in Bangladesh

17h | Panorama
Pearl with emerald is Glued Together’s favourite combination. Photo: Courtesy

Glued Together: Breathing new life into vintage designs

14h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy
In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

7h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

1d | TBS SPORTS
Fake 'Bard' app steals information

Fake 'Bard' app steals information

9h | Tech Talk