Bangladesh Finance launches 'Green Deposit'

Bangladesh Finance has introduced a new financial product called the 'Green Deposit' in an effort to transition Bangladesh towards a sustainable economy.

Bangladesh Finance's Chairman Manwar Hossain, and Managing Director and CEO Md Kyser Hamid inaugurated the product at an event at Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital's Motijheel on Thursday (16 November), reads a press release.

Describing the significance of the new product, the chairman of Bangladesh Finance stated that the 'Green Deposit' is an innovative initiative aimed at channelling customers' savings specifically towards social responsibility.

The focus is on supporting various initiatives, especially in sustainable development, creating opportunities for new entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs, and fostering a concerted effort to build not only economic self-reliance but also a sustainable and environmentally friendly world.

The managing director and CEO further elaborated on the product's significance, emphasising that we want to leave a livable world for future generations. It is possible to protect the environment from greenhouse effect to a large extent if the prevention of various effects of natural calamities is done.

The government and the Bangladesh Bank have already taken several initiatives to bring the carbon emissions net to zero. Expressing solidarity with the initiative, Bangladesh Finance has brought 100% eco-friendly financial product 'Bangladesh Finance Green Deposit'.