Bangladesh Finance, Prava Health sign MoU on strategic partnership

Bangladesh Finance entered into a strategic partnership with Prava Health on Wednesday (7 June), said a press release.

By signing the memorandum of understanding between the two institutions, their service relations will be strengthened, the top officials of the two institutions have expressed hope.

According to the agreement, the employees of Bangladesh Finance will get experienced medical advice, lab and imaging tests, Covid-19 test, vitamin D test, gynaecological consultation for women, consultation with dermatologist for beautiful skin and hair, mental well-being sessions to ensure mental well-being, drug screening test, weightless package and other special services from Prava Health.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Finance will provide various financial support to Prava Health.

Ahashanuzzaman Shujan, group head of human resources, and Mohammad Abu Obayed, head of wealth management, signed on behalf of Bangladesh Finance at the MoU signing ceremony.

Shafaat Ali Choyon, head of Marketing and Corporate Sales, and Md Rokonuzzaman, senior manager of Marketing, were present on behalf of Prava Health.

Md Ashikur Rahman, brand manager of Bangladesh Finance, was also present.