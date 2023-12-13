IBFB appoints Muhamad Abdul Mazid as adviser

Muhamad Abdul Mazid, former chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), was appointed as the adviser of International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB).

Mazid started his career with Bangladesh Bank and joined the Bangladesh Civil Service as BCS Audit and Accounts cadre in 1981. He did his PhD in Social Science.

Prior to retiring as the secretary of in the Ministry of Finance (MoF) Mazid worked in many senior positions of the Public Services, reads a press statement.

He was a member of the Planning Commission and director of the Board of Investment (BoI).

Mazid also served as a trade diplomat (Commercial Counsellor) for six years in the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

Mazid has had over 35 years of working experience in the public finance sector.

He has been a visiting faculty in the Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) and University of Information Technology and Science (UITS).

He has 46 publications at his credit.