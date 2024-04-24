Visa appoints Sabbir Ahmed as country manager of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 03:06 pm

Sabbir Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy
Visa, the global leader in payments, appointed Sabbir Ahmed as the country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

With over 27 years of rich experience in banking and payments across Bangladesh and Vietnam, Sabbir will now lead the market operations for Visa in the three countries, with a team based out of the Dhaka office, reads a press release. 

Sabbir Ahmed joins Visa from Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh, where he served as the managing director and head of Wealth and Retail Banking. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at HSBC in Bangladesh and Vietnam and has worked for British American Tobacco (BAT). A well-known name in the banking circles of Bangladesh, Sabbir brings a wide range of expertise from both local and international markets in the banking and financial services sector.

With Sabbir Ahmed's appointment, Visa reiterates its leadership and commitment to the Bangladesh market, along with Nepal and Bhutan. Visa has continually focused on introducing enhanced payment solutions for an increasingly digital Bangladesh. Visa has been instrumental in the expansion of contactless payments; it has also enabled consumers to pay directly through Visa cards on their wallets. With the launch of its Business Payment Solution Provider (BPSP) solution, small businesses can accept Visa card payments and with the Smart Farmers Card, it has empowered key grassroots communities. With Sabbir heading the markets, Visa aims to accelerate its growth in the digital payments landscape across South Asia.

On his appointment, Sabbir Ahmed, country manager— Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, Visa, said, "I am excited to join Visa, a brand at the forefront of digital payments globally and in Bangladesh. In my new role, I look forward to playing a significant role in realising the vision of Cashless Bangladesh set out by the government. 

"We also aim to play a pivotal role in digital payments for Nepal and Bhutan. I believe we can work for and with the ecosystem to bring innovative digital-first payment solutions to consumers and businesses, that will  increase the growth of digital payments in Bangladesh and adjoining markets."

Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, Visa India & South Asia said, "We are delighted to welcome Sabbir Ahmed as our Country Manager for Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Sabbir, with his strong professional achievements, diverse banking experience and deep market connections, will strengthen our leadership, drive business objectives and foster sustainable growth for Visa."

Sabbir will be responsible for charting Visa's business priorities in Bangladesh and other South Asian markets of Nepal and Bhutan. He and the local team will manage Visa's relationships with clients, partners, regulators and ecosystem participants. He will also be a part of Visa's leadership team for India and South Asia. 

