Alesha Mart gets recognition for timely delivery to customers

Alesha Mart, e-commerce platform has received recognition from the Dun and Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Limited for making deliveries in proper time after maintaining the product standard.

Alesha Mart got the certificate regarding this on 2 September from the Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Limited, said a press release.

The E-commerce venture was selected for the recognition as Alesha Mart doesn't have any irregularity in its balance sheet and in the accounts of incomes and expenditures, according to the media release.

Alesha Mart is a part of Alesha Holding which has 13 more wings and it is prepared to tackle any crisis without assistance from any other party.

Alesha Mart will support all kind of government measured to regain the trust of the customers, the e-commerce platform said, adding that it is also ready to ensure refunds if any customer seek to withdraw their payments.

The e-commerce platform started its journey in January this year and its turnover in six months reached Tk1,100 crore, lesha Mart Managing Director Monzul Alam Sikdar claimed on 18 July.

The Bangladesh Bank in June sought bank statements from several e-commerce companies as some private banks suspended their payments gateways with the e-commerce ventures.

Later, the commerce ministry issued the e-commerce guideline.