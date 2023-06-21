Court orders to freeze Alesha Mart assets

A Dhaka Court today ordered to freeze all kinds of properties of e-commerce company 'Alesha Mart' and has barred four persons including company Chairman Monjurul Alam Shikder from travelling abroad in a money laundering case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman passed the order this afternoon.

The other three accused of the case are-- Sadia Chowdhury, Abul Kashem and Md Al Mamun.

Earlier, Investigation Officer (IO) of the case Inspector Md Moniruzzaman of Financial Crime Department, CID made an application asking to impose travel ban on the accused and seize the property that belongs to them and the company, for the sake of proper investigation.

On 16 May this year, a case was filed under the Money Laundering Act, 2012 against them with Banani Police Station.