Alesha Mart customers seek PM's intervention to reclaim refunds

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 05:03 pm

Related News

Alesha Mart customers seek PM's intervention to reclaim refunds

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 05:03 pm
Alesha Mart customers seek PM&#039;s intervention to reclaim refunds

Customers of Alesha Mart have sought the intervention of the prime minister, commerce minister, and other stakeholders to recover the money they paid for their orders on the e-commerce platform.

They placed their demands by holding a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Sunday. 

Sohan Chowdhury, President of the Alesha Mart Customer Association, read a written statement during the press conference and alleged that the chairman of Alesha Mart had deceived them.

"The chairman repeatedly promised to issue refunds but has not fulfilled his commitment since the orders were placed in June 2021."

Sohan Chowdhury mentioned that approximately 7,000 Alesha Mart customers had placed orders, primarily for motorcycles, with a total value of around Tk150 crores.

The customer association also urged the Prime Minister, Commerce Ministry, and law enforcement agencies to put Manjur Alam Shikdar and Sadia Chowdhury, the director of Alesha Mart, under surveillance.

Top News

Alesha Mart

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

8h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

2h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

8h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget