Alesha Mart customers seek PM's intervention to reclaim refunds

Customers of Alesha Mart have sought the intervention of the prime minister, commerce minister, and other stakeholders to recover the money they paid for their orders on the e-commerce platform.

They placed their demands by holding a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Sunday.

Sohan Chowdhury, President of the Alesha Mart Customer Association, read a written statement during the press conference and alleged that the chairman of Alesha Mart had deceived them.

"The chairman repeatedly promised to issue refunds but has not fulfilled his commitment since the orders were placed in June 2021."

Sohan Chowdhury mentioned that approximately 7,000 Alesha Mart customers had placed orders, primarily for motorcycles, with a total value of around Tk150 crores.

The customer association also urged the Prime Minister, Commerce Ministry, and law enforcement agencies to put Manjur Alam Shikdar and Sadia Chowdhury, the director of Alesha Mart, under surveillance.