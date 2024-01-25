Alesha Mart chairman, his wife sentenced to 6 months imprisonment

A court in Dhaka on Thursday (25 January) sentenced Alesha Mart Chairman Manjurul Alam Sikder and his wife Sabia Chowdhury to six months imprisonment in a cheque dishonour case.

In addition, the court has also fined them Tk3.46 lakh.

After the trial of the case, Dhaka's Second Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tasruzzaman announced the verdict.

Defendant's lawyer Nikunja Bihari Acharjya confirmed the verdict to The Business Standard, saying Manjur was already in jail over another case.

The court has issued an arrest warrant against his wife Sabia Chowdhury, who is absconding.

According to the lawyer, the case documents say buyer Nuruzzaman Ripon placed an order on 8 June, 2021 to buy a Yamaha motorcycle at a discount from Alesha Mart Limited.

He paid Tk2,50,310 against the order through mobile banking.

He, however, did not get the motorcycle.

After failing to deliver the motorcycle, Alesha Mart gave Nuruzzaman a cheque of Tk2,46,500 on 28 December, 2021 as compensation.

Later, when the plaintiff submitted the check for encashment to The District Council Hall branch of Sonali Bank Limited on 20 March, it bounced.

He contacted Alesha Mart several times over the matter, but no remedial steps were taken.

On 19 May, 2022, he filed a case against Alesha Mart over the matter.

Manjur was arrested on 13 January from the Banani area in the capital on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Police said there are over a hundred cases of fraud filed by the customers against Manjur that led to his arrest.

Earlier on 16 May last year, a case was filed under the Money Laundering Act, 2012 against him and four others from Alesha Mart with the Banani Police Station.

A Dhaka Court ordered to freeze all properties of Alesha Mart on 21 June 2023 and barred four persons, including the company Chairman Monjurul Alam Shikder, from travelling abroad.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has accused him of laundering over Tk421 crore.

Despite declaring an income of only Tk13.9 lakh for the 2020-21 financial year, Monjurul alleged purchased assets worth Tk31 crore between 31 January and 25 August in 2021.