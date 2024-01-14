Alesha Mart chairman arrested for fraud, money-laundering

Alesha mart chairman Manjur Alam Sikdar.
Alesha mart chairman Manjur Alam Sikdar.

Manjur Alam Sikdar, chairman of e-commerce company Alesha Mart, was arrested last night in the Banani area of Dhaka on charges of fraud and money-laundering. 

Confirming the arrest, Deputy Commissioner Rifat Rahman Shamim of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan Division, said, "He was absconding since the customers had been protesting and filing cases against him. Somehow he managed to flee the country. Recently we got a tip-off that he is back and promptly we arrested him." 

Police said there are over a hundred cases of fraud filed by customers against Manjur that led to his arrest and he will soon be produced before a court in Dhaka.

Earlier on 16 May last year, a case was filed under the Money Laundering Act, 2012 against him and four others from Alesha Mart with Banani Police Station.

A Dhaka Court on 21 June 2023 ordered to freeze all properties of Alesha Mart and barred four persons, including company Chairman Monjurul Alam Shikder, from travelling abroad.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has accused him of laundering over Tk421 crore.

Despite declaring an income of only Tk13.9 lakh for the 2020-21 financial year, the e-commerce chair purchased assets worth Tk31 crore between 31 January and 25 August 2021.

