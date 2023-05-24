Dun & Bradstreet holds conclave

Photo: Courtesy

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd, DIFC, Dubai, held a successful conclave on Trade Compliance and Bangladesh Economic Performance for the International Division Heads and Trade Heads of the banks in Bangladesh.

The event took place at a city hotel in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 23 May which was attended by over 60 senior bankers.

Speakers for the seminar were Dr Md Habibur Rahman, chief economist, Bangladesh Bank and Dr Ahsan Habib of BIBM, along with Siddhartha Biswas, regional director- D&B South Asia Middle East Ltd and Czarina Narzabal, customer service supervisor- D&B South Asia. Other D&B officials were also present.