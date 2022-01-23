Agrani Bank donates bus to Islamic University

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 05:57 pm

Agrani Bank Limited has gifted a bus to Islamic University on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary. 

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam formaly handed over the key of the bus to the university Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sheikh Abdus Salam at the conference room of the administrastive building.

Pro VC Mahbubur Rahman, Registrar (acting) M Habibur Rahman, Teachers Association President Dr Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank Md Anwarul Islam, General Manager and CFO Monwar Hossain, General Manager (credit) Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, General Manager (PCMD) Ashek Elahi, deputy general manager of Kushtia Region, and head of Islamic University branch were present on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sheikh Abdus Salam appreciated the noble initiative of Agrani Bank.

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam requested the university teachers, students and officials to avail the services of the bank. 

