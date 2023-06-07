ACI to roll out tools for Japanese rooftop gardening

Corporates

Press Release
07 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

ACI to roll out tools for Japanese rooftop gardening

Midori-chan system helps decrease city temperature, safeguard roofs, and mitigate air pollution

Press Release
07 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 10:17 pm
ACI to roll out tools for Japanese rooftop gardening

ACI Fertiliser is set to roll out tools for the Japanese rooftop gardening system 'Midori-chan' in the country, considering the reality that there is no alternative to rooftop gardening when it comes to creating a path towards a greener and better urban landscape.

To make this happen, a deal was signed between Japanese business group Marubeni Corporation and ACI at ACI's Tejgaon office in the capital yesterday, according to a press release.

The 'Midori-chan' system – which was developed by Japanese Kawada Group – is believed to help decrease city temperature, safeguard roofs, and mitigate air pollution.

"Bringing down the ambient temperature surrounding a building by up to 5 degrees is possible with the instalment of the system. Hence, it can significantly cut costs incurred in air conditioning," the release reads.

"Using this system also minimises water use in gardening as well as safeguards the roof from the ravages of weather. In this system, natural rainwater is reserved in a tray built under the tree shade and plants absorb water from that based on their needs. Any species of plant can be gardened by deploying this system. ACI Fertiliser is striving to make this system accessible and affordable," it added.

Bashir Ahmed, business director of ACI Fertiliser, said "Midori-chan system helps in reducing temperature and irrigation needs. Besides abating environmental pollution, this system also keeps the air clean and fresh."

ACI / rooftop gardening

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

9h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

13h | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

10h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

8h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

9h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

1d | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection