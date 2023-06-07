ACI to roll out tools for Japanese rooftop gardening

ACI Fertiliser is set to roll out tools for the Japanese rooftop gardening system 'Midori-chan' in the country, considering the reality that there is no alternative to rooftop gardening when it comes to creating a path towards a greener and better urban landscape.

To make this happen, a deal was signed between Japanese business group Marubeni Corporation and ACI at ACI's Tejgaon office in the capital yesterday, according to a press release.

The 'Midori-chan' system – which was developed by Japanese Kawada Group – is believed to help decrease city temperature, safeguard roofs, and mitigate air pollution.

"Bringing down the ambient temperature surrounding a building by up to 5 degrees is possible with the instalment of the system. Hence, it can significantly cut costs incurred in air conditioning," the release reads.

"Using this system also minimises water use in gardening as well as safeguards the roof from the ravages of weather. In this system, natural rainwater is reserved in a tray built under the tree shade and plants absorb water from that based on their needs. Any species of plant can be gardened by deploying this system. ACI Fertiliser is striving to make this system accessible and affordable," it added.

Bashir Ahmed, business director of ACI Fertiliser, said "Midori-chan system helps in reducing temperature and irrigation needs. Besides abating environmental pollution, this system also keeps the air clean and fresh."