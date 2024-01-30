ACI posts Tk49cr loss in H1

ACI Limited has posted a Tk49.15 crore year-on-year consolidated loss after tax in the first half (July to December) of the current fiscal year.

During the period in the previous year, the company made a profit of Tk17.93 crore, the company said in a statement today (30 January).

In the statement, the company identified higher borrowing costs, energy prices, inflation, and the strengthening of the dollar against taka for its loss.

However, in the said period of fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), ACI achieved a consolidated revenue of Tk6,244 crore, which was Tk5,706 crore a year ago.

Also, ACI's consolidated per share loss stood at Tk8.42 in the first of FY24, which was Tk1.79 in the same period of the previous year.

At the end of December 2023, its consolidated net asset value per share stood at Tk98.97.

On Tuesday, the share price of the company closed at Tk184.10 on the Dhaka stock exchange.

In the October to December quarter, the company made a consolidated loss of Tk35 crore and achieved revenue of Tk3204 crore.