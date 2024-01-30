ACI posts Tk49cr loss in H1

Stocks

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 07:38 pm

Related News

ACI posts Tk49cr loss in H1

During the period in the previous year, the company made a profit of Tk17.93 crore, the company said in a statement today (30 January).

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 07:38 pm
ACI posts Tk49cr loss in H1

ACI Limited has posted a Tk49.15 crore year-on-year consolidated loss after tax in the first half (July to December) of the current fiscal year.

During the period in the previous year, the company made a profit of Tk17.93 crore, the company said in a statement today (30 January).

In the statement, the company  identified higher borrowing costs, energy prices, inflation, and the strengthening of the dollar against taka for its loss.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, in the said period of fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), ACI achieved a consolidated revenue of Tk6,244 crore, which was Tk5,706 crore a year ago.

Also, ACI's consolidated per share loss stood at Tk8.42 in the first of FY24, which was Tk1.79 in the same period of the previous year.

At the end of December 2023, its consolidated net asset value per share stood at Tk98.97.

On Tuesday, the share price of the company closed at Tk184.10 on the Dhaka stock exchange.

In the October to December quarter, the company made a consolidated loss of Tk35 crore and achieved revenue of Tk3204 crore.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

stocks / Bangladesh / ACI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

7h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

13h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

18m | Videos
Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

2h | Videos
What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

3h | Videos
United stands divided

United stands divided

4h | Videos