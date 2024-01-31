Nujhat Diba becomes champion in 'ACI Pure Mustard Oil Anando Alo National Vorta Competition'

31 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 09:53 pm

Nujhat Diba becomes champion in 'ACI Pure Mustard Oil Anando Alo National Vorta Competition'

31 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 09:53 pm
Nujhat Diba becomes champion in &#039;ACI Pure Mustard Oil Anando Alo National Vorta Competition&#039;

Nujhat Diba became the champion in the 4th season of "ACI Pure Mustard Oil Anondo Alo National Spicy Mash [Vorta] Competition 2024". 

The gala round of the competition was held on 30 January 2024 at the studio #4 in the Channel i bhaban, reads a press release. 

Renowned cooking expert of the country Keka Ferdousi, Business Director of ACI Food & Commodity Brands Faria Yasmin, Editor of Anando Alo Rezanur Rahman and some other cooking personalities as well as celebrities were present at the presentation ceremony.

Nusrat Jahan became runner-up and Lutfun Nahar claimed the third position. Besides cash rewards, the three toppers also received crests, certificates and gift boxes.

