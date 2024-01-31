Nujhat Diba becomes champion in 'ACI Pure Mustard Oil Anando Alo National Vorta Competition'

Nujhat Diba became the champion in the 4th season of "ACI Pure Mustard Oil Anondo Alo National Spicy Mash [Vorta] Competition 2024".

The gala round of the competition was held on 30 January 2024 at the studio #4 in the Channel i bhaban, reads a press release.

Renowned cooking expert of the country Keka Ferdousi, Business Director of ACI Food & Commodity Brands Faria Yasmin, Editor of Anando Alo Rezanur Rahman and some other cooking personalities as well as celebrities were present at the presentation ceremony.

Nusrat Jahan became runner-up and Lutfun Nahar claimed the third position. Besides cash rewards, the three toppers also received crests, certificates and gift boxes.