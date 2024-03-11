Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

In 2021, Mohammad Muniruzzaman, a banker by profession, created a small garden on the roof of his six-storey house in Mohammadpur. He bought a variety of trees from a nearby nursery, and even added a swing for his family to enjoy leisurely afternoons.

But he started facing challenges when the leaves of the trees began to yellow.

"I had seen various tutorials on YouTube and the internet on how to use fertiliser and water. But still, I could not solve the problem of leaves dying," he said.

"After one year, I got bored and stopped spending time in the garden. Now only a few trees remain in a neglected state," Muniruzzaman added.

If you go to your roof and look around your neighbourhood, you are likely to spot at least one green roof or balcony. Rooftop gardens have become very popular in the capital over the past few years.

However, despite its popularity and people's desire for greenery, many like Muniruzzaman fail to sustain a healthy garden over time – mainly due to a lack of knowledge about how to take care of plants and trees.

This is where garden services come in. A fairly recent phenomenon, these garden services are slowly but surely gaining popularity. From offering agriculturists, and designing green interiors to gardens, nurturing plants and more, these companies provide a wide range of services for homes and corporate offices. While prices can start from Tk2,000 a day for house calls, it can exceed lakhs for corporate projects.

According to the Bangladesh Agriculture Information Service, approximately 4.5 lakh roofs are covering more than 4,500 hectares in Dhaka city, with an increasing number of homeowners transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens.

At present, over 30,000 rooftop gardens adorn the city, constituting only 10% of the total number of roofs.

Why rooftop gardens are important

Dhaka is known for its scorching temperatures and high pollution levels and has long grappled with the adverse consequences of rapid urbanisation.

A BUET study released last year said Dhaka has only 8.5% tree-covered lands, far below the recommended 20% for an ideal urban setting. Meanwhile, another study last year by Jahangirnagar University professors found green areas like parks, playgrounds, and urban forests – crucial for controlling the temperature in a city – have shrunk 66% in the Dhaka North City Corporation over the last three decades.

Then, there are of course millions in Dhaka who rely on external sources for their vegetable supply, a practice marred by reports of toxic elements like formalin and pesticides contaminating produce. Over the past decade, citizens have taken the initiative to create green spaces on their rooftops or balconies as also a source of healthy, homegrown vegetables.

Moreover, last year, the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development, and Co-operatives Md Tazul Islam said that all homeowners within the country's city corporations and municipalities will receive a 10% tax rebate for rooftop gardens.

There are economic benefits too in setting up rooftop or balcony gardens.

A study conducted by M. Safayet et al. (2017) shed light on the economic value of rooftop farming in specific areas of Dhaka. Practitioners in Mirpur estimated their food production value to be between Tk473,846.79 and Tk4,738,467 in one year, primarily from mixed fruits and vegetables. Similar results were also found in Mohammadpur, according to the study.

The problems

But with these benefits, there are challenges to sustaining rooftop gardens. Dhaka's rooftop gardeners grapple with an ambivalent relationship between birds and vegetables. While birds play a crucial role in pest control, their occasional penchant for young plants poses a threat.

Plant debris necessitates periodic roof cleaning, adding to the maintenance woes. The quality of plants is another concern, as sourcing from local nurseries sometimes results in subpar crops, hampering desired output.

Moreover, according to a study, the looming shadow of neighbouring buildings casts a literal and metaphorical cloud over the potential growth of these green oases. The absence of specific regulations on building height and density can lead to many problems such as uncontrolled urban growth and insufficient space for rooftop gardens.

Consequently, enthusiasts often show little interest in garden development. This is where a dedicated professional service can come into play and give these enthusiasts the push and guidance to build and sustain green spaces — and ultimately, contribute to a more resilient cityscape.

Garden service companies provide a wide range of services for homes and corporate offices. Photo: Courtesy

Green Savers

In Dhaka, while numerous trees are planted, the mortality rate remains alarmingly high.

"Committed to addressing this issue, we undertook the responsibility of caring for these plants," shared Ahsan Rony, the founder of Green Savers established in 2009.

A pioneering gardening service in the capital, the company first began as a socially conscious organisation focused on nature and evolved to provide comprehensive gardening and landscaping services for homes and businesses.

Green Savers conducted a survey involving 1,000 household owners with spacious rooftops. Three key obstacles were identified: lack of agricultural knowledge despite enthusiasm, technical knowledge and post-care commitment.

"However, with an increasing number of garden service providers in town, people are now more inclined to transform their neglected rooftops into green canopies with vegetables, fruits or flowers," added Rony.

To initiate your garden from scratch, Green Savers offers the services of gardeners and agriculturalists, affectionately known as "tree doctors."

Rony, emphasising the ethos behind this title, explained, "When we began recruiting gardeners, we noticed a shortage of qualified professionals. Opting to employ educated young individuals for this role, we set the criteria at a Higher Secondary Certificate, sometimes accepting a minimum of a Secondary School Certificate. Following recruitment, a thorough six-month training programme is provided."

Availing the tree doctor's service four times a month costs Tk3,500. Additionally, Green Savers boasts a team of expert diploma agriculturalists.

Noteworthy is Green Savers' involvement in large-scale corporate or hotel/resort landscaping projects. One such project is the renowned corporate Ollyo's, a company which went viral for its beautiful interiors and green landscape. It incurred a cost of approximately Tk40,000,00.

"We undertake projects ranging from Tk20,000 to nearly Tk50 lakh. Furthermore, we operate our nursery and offer a variety of gardening accessories," said Rony.

A R Green Garden

Managing time is the first challenge to build a garden in this city. Amid a busy schedule, there's generally little energy for garden work. Then there are complexities of deciding where to plant, how to create soil beds and what fertilisers to use.

To tackle this problem, Md Rubel Islam embarked on a journey two years ago fueled by his passion for trees.

A diploma agriculturist, Rubel completed his studies at a polytechnic institute in Tangail in 2020. Despite initially working for an agricultural company, he soon realised his interest lay elsewhere.

Rooted in his childhood experiences in a village, the challenges of urban life in Dhaka prompted him to create a small garden on his balcony. This marked the inception of A R Green Garden. "Day by day, people are becoming more interested in rooftop gardening. Last year alone, we completed over 50 garden projects," Rubel shared with The Business Standard.

The services offered by A R Green Garden encompass the entire journey from conception to completion of a rooftop garden. From making soil beds to sourcing trees and applying fertilisers, they transform barren rooftops into vibrant green spaces.

A monthly service, involving four visits, is accessible throughout Dhaka for Tk3,000. Moreover, they have a team of five agriculturists. Garden owners can benefit from a one-day service by paying an agriculturalist a mere Tk1,000 visiting charge.

"Majority of the gardens in Dhaka are vegetable gardens. Common issues include tree mortality, leaf yellowing, excessive dust and insect infestations. These challenges are nearly impossible to solve for someone who is not a professional. So, regular consultation could prevent such damage in the garden," he said.

A R Green Garden also sells aesthetic tubs, modern irrigation systems and more.

Green Garden Landscape and Design

A few years ago, while pursuing his studies in Computer Science and Engineering at the World University of Bangladesh, Pintu Paul frequently visited a large nursery near his campus. During this time, he developed a growing passion for trees.

After graduation, he joined an agricultural farming company as a programmer and his connection with nature deepened. This experience prompted him to make a life-changing decision.

In 2019, Pintu left his job and established Green Garden and Landscape Design, situated in the capital's Postogola. Alongside offering landscape design services, he also set up a nursery to further nurture his passion for greenery and plants.

By 2023, the company had successfully executed over 100 projects nationwide, mostly in Dhaka. Pintu highlighted, "We actively participated in numerous projects for the Bangladesh Army, involving the landscaping of cantonment offices and schools.

Additionally, our commitment extends to a wide array of services. Most clients approach us for garden creation and to benefit from our skilled gardener and agriculturalist services," shared Paul with TBS.

For those seeking personalised gardening services, an agriculturalist can be hired for a full-day visit to their garden for only Tk2,000. Furthermore, the company offers a gardener service twice a week for Tk6,000.

"During the spring season, the demand peaks, and we operate on a very tight schedule. Dhaka dwellers have great enthusiasm for creating green spaces in their homes, balconies or rooftops. However, their busy lifestyles often hinder them from caring for their gardens, and that's where we come in," explained Paul.