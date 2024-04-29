ACI incurs a loss of Tk63 crore In July- Mar

ACI Limited incurred a loss of Tk63 crore in the July-March period of the fiscal year 2023-24.

During the period, its consolidated negative earnings per share stood at Tk8.27 at the end of the first three quarters of the current fiscal year.

Its shares closed at Tk140.70 each on Monday, dropping 2.22% from the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

For the first nine months, its revenue stood at Tk9,296 crore, which was Tk8,558 crore in the same period a year ago.

From January to March quarter, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk0.15, which was Tk0.33 in the same period of the previous year.

Its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk100.36 end of March 2024.