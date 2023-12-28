ACI declares 40% cash dividend

28 December, 2023
28 December, 2023
ACI declares 40% cash dividend
The 50th Annual General Meeting of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited was held on Thursday (28 December) at 11:30 am through digital platform.
 
M Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting, reads a press release.
 
The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 together with reports of the Directors and Auditors of the Company were approved by the shareowners in the meeting.
 
They have also approved 40% Cash Dividend for the said financial year.
 
Dr Arif Dowla, Managing Director of the Company highlighted a few of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by the Shareholders. 
 
He expressed gratitude and acknowledged the co-operation of all stakeholders. He particularly acknowledged the contribution and efforts of the employees of the company and thanked them.  
 

