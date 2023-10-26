Abul Bashar, Sohela Hossain re-elected as Chairman, Vice-Chairman of NCC Bank

Abul Bashar, Sohela Hossain re-elected as Chairman, Vice-Chairman of NCC Bank

Md Abul Bashar and Sohela Hossain were re-elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

They were re-elected at the 506th meeting of the Board of Directors of NCC Bank on Wednesday (25 October), reads a press release.

Chairman Md Abul Bashar completed his BSc in Management Information System from the USA. He started pursuing his family business endeavors with Prime Group of Industries shouldering its responsibilities holding position as the Deputy Managing Director over 21 Years. He is also the Managing Director of the Recycling Division of the Group and Prime Finance Consultants and Equities Ltd. At present he is serving as EC Member of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) 

He is a social worker who is also a Treasurer of "Doleshwar Kallan Sangstha" which runs two educational institutions named "Doleshwar Adarsha School" and "Doleshwar Abdul Mannan Adarsha College". He was a Director in the Board of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies and Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Employers Federation. He is the founder and Secretary General of "Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club", a leading Dhaka Premier Division Cricket Team in Bangladesh.

Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain is a renowned educationist, social worker and researcher. She is the Chairman of Mir Akter Hossain Ltd. and President of Mir Cement Ltd., Mir Real Estate Ltd. and Mir Concert Product Ltd. 

Sohela Hossain was born in an educated & aristocratic family of Jhiltuli, Faridpur. After obtaining B.A. Hons & M.A. in Philosophy from the University of Dhaka, she  started her career in the teaching profession. She was involved in this profession with Dhaka International University and Tejgaon University College for more than two decades. She wrote several books on religious & other topics which are very popular in readers' society. She is a renowned Rabindra Sangeet singer of Radio & Television.

