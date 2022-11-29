AB Bank receives MasterCard Excellence Awards in 3 categories

AB Bank has won awards in three categories at Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022 in Dhaka.

The categories in which the bank won are – MasterCard Business Growth, Credit Card Business (domestic) and MasterCard Credit Card Business (international), reads a press release.

AB Bank MD Tarique Afzal received the awards from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in a recently held event.

Md Khurshid Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank (BB), Vikas Varma, chief operating officer for South Asia at Mastercard, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, attended the programme.

