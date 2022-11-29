AB Bank receives MasterCard Excellence Awards in 3 categories

Corporates

TBS Report 
29 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 11:54 am

Related News

AB Bank receives MasterCard Excellence Awards in 3 categories

TBS Report 
29 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 11:54 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank has won awards in three categories at Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022 in Dhaka. 

The categories in which the bank won are – MasterCard Business Growth, Credit Card Business (domestic) and MasterCard Credit Card Business (international), reads a press release.

AB Bank MD Tarique Afzal received the awards from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in a recently held event.

Md Khurshid Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank (BB), Vikas Varma, chief operating officer for South Asia at Mastercard, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, attended the programme. 
 

AB Bank / MasterCard Excellence Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

1h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

3h | Panorama
With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

14h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

15h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

15h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill