Up to 12% discount to continue in all P2P showrooms till 21 Feb

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 07:05 pm
P2P means something new. All P2P furniture has been made with a touch of modernity in the design of ancient civilisation. 

P2P furniture means a grand celebration among all furniture lovers. Any customer can directly contact all P2P showrooms to avail of this special offer and get attracted to all the furniture of all attractive designs in the fair.

Customers can avail of this facility till 21 February in all P2P showrooms, reads a press release. 

Besides, customers can book any furniture of their choice by contacting directly the P2P design and research team.

General Manager of P2P Furniture Mohammad Yusuf Nizam said, "We are working to provide all the facilities to the customers in Chittagong and across the country so that any customer can buy his favorite furniture from us and decorate his dream house with satisfaction."

To avail of this offer and to know about P2P Furniture directly, anyone can contact these numbers: 01709665032, 01709665038, 01896100230, 01303083676, 01709665033, 01709 665136.
 

Discount offer / P2P Furniture

