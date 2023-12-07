Biman offers 16% discount on Victory Day

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has offered a 16% discount on the occasion of Victory Day to be celebrated on 16 December.

The discount applies to all domestic routes as well as Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Kathmandu, Guangzhou, Narita, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Manchester, reads a press release.

This discount will be available for the entire day on 16 December.

Passengers can purchase tickets for any future date within the schedule, including 16 December, at a discounted rate on that day.

Passengers will receive a 16% discount on the base fare when purchasing tickets from all of Biman's own sales centers, its commercial website www.biman-airlines.com, Biman's mobile apps, and Biman's call center at +8801990997997.

To avail the discount on websites and apps, passengers are requested to use the promo code BIJOY23BG during ticket purchase.

These discounted tickets are available for purchase from all locations within the country and abroad.

