Biman offers 16% discount on Victory Day

Aviation

Press Release
07 December, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 09:13 pm

Related News

Biman offers 16% discount on Victory Day

Press Release
07 December, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 09:13 pm
Biman offers 16% discount on Victory Day

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has offered a 16% discount on the occasion of Victory Day to be celebrated on 16 December.

The discount applies to all domestic routes as well as Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Kathmandu, Guangzhou, Narita, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Manchester, reads a press release. 

This discount will be available for the entire day on 16 December. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Passengers can purchase tickets for any future date within the schedule, including 16 December, at a discounted rate on that day.

Passengers will receive a 16% discount on the base fare when purchasing tickets from all of Biman's own sales centers, its commercial website www.biman-airlines.com, Biman's mobile apps, and Biman's call center at +8801990997997. 

To avail the discount on websites and apps, passengers are requested to use the promo code BIJOY23BG during ticket purchase. 

These discounted tickets are available for purchase from all locations within the country and abroad.
 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Discount offer / Victory Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

15h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1h | TBS World
Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

2h | TBS SPORTS
Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

4h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

6h | TBS Economy