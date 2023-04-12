Biman offers air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 07:11 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Biman Airlines is offering tickets of flights from Dhaka to and fro Sylhet and Chattogram at only Tk3,000 during Eid holidays.

Passengers will be able to avail this offer from 15 April to 30 April.

The price of one-way ticket will cost Tk3,000. Eid-ul-fitr is likely to be celebrated on 22 or 23 April this year depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

The government has declared Eid holidays from 19 April.

The national flag-bearer has given these offers in a bid to make the holidaymakers' travel easier.

