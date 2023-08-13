P2P Furniture opens an outlet in Khulna

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 09:16 pm

P2P Furniture opens an outlet in Khulna

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 09:16 pm
P2P Furniture opens an outlet in Khulna

P2P Furniture, the furniture brand in the country, has gained new momentum with the recent opening of another showroom. Following successful showrooms in Chittagong and Noakhali, this expansion now includes the vibrant city of Khulna, reads a press release.

P2P's latest furniture showroom inaugurated on Thursday (August 10) at Road No.51 of KDA Avenue in Khulna. The event was graced by the presence of MP of Khulna-6 constituency Akhteruzzaman Babu, Ram Chandra Poddar, Joint Secretary of the Khulna District Gold Traders Association, and Md. Monirul Islam, the owner of Relax Furniture, participated as guest in the inaugural ceremony.

P2P Director Arch. Ratan Mondol, Executive Director Dewan Rashedul Hasan, Furniture General Manager Yousuf Nizam, Furniture Business Development Head Md. Tuhin Mridha, Brand General Manager Eayd Islam Ariyan, senior officials of P2P, and invited guests were present on the occasion.

During the grand launch of the P2P Furniture showroom in Noakhali P2P's Director said that it is a renowned furniture brand in Bangladesh, and has established itself as a trusted industry leader with its own cutting-edge furniture factory.

"P2P FURNITURE" began its journey in 2015 and quickly established itself as a trusted and popular brand, thanks to its unwavering customer support. P2P Furniture represents a new era in the customization of aesthetic lifestyles in the modern world. As one of the emerging furniture brands in Bangladesh, P2P Furniture is dedicated to offering a diverse range of high-quality home and office furniture, along with unique customization options.

